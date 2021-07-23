This is when Sussex’s sunny spell will end – and thunderstorms will hit

Weather news

Today is set to be another sunny day with highs of 24 degrees.

From around 3pm, it is set to become a bit cloudy, though it will remain sunny.

People should enjoy it while it lasts – because from midnight the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain, covering the whole of the South East.

Heavy rain and thundery showers may lead to flooding and transport disruption, the Met Office says.

The warning is currently in place until the end of Sunday.

Saturday will see early heavy and thundery rain which will gradually clear northwards during the morning.

However, there is the potential for severe thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon, the Met Office said.

It will remain warm, at around 21 degrees, and humid.