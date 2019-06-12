Thunderstorm warning as Sussex prepares for torrential downpours

The Met Office has released a yellow weather warning for Sussex as the county braces itself for thunderstorms.

Torrential downpours are due to hit Sussex this afternoon (June 12) from around 1pm and continue into the evening.

Rain

The Met Office warning said the storms will be slow-moving, bringing prolonged downpours. 20mm of rail could fall in an hour and, in some places, 30 to 40mm in two or three hours.

The storms are then expected to ease through the evening.

According to the Met Office, Sussex residents should prepare for the following:

- Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

- Some communities might become cut off if roads flood.

- Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.