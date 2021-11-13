Today (Saturday, November 13), it will be mostly cloudy and dry.

According to the Met Office, the sunny morning spells will gradually develop as the cloud breaks, mainly across western areas, whilst cloudier conditions will linger further east.

Light showers may arrive in some areas. The maximum temperature will be 14 degrees Celsius.

Weather forecast for Sussex

The Met Office has predicted a largely cloudy night, with any light showers for eastern areas gradually being replaced by patchy drizzle. Some fog may form in western areas, with lows of 4 degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow (Sunday), it will be generally cloudy start with early patchy drizzle dying away, and any fog for western areas slowly clearing.

Then bright or sunny spells will gradually develop, along with possible isolated light showers. Highs of 14 degrees Celsius have been forecast.