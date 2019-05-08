Wet and windy start to day in Hastings and Rother

A windy and wet start to the day with heavy rain and strong gusts, particularly along the coast.

It looks likely to brighten up a little around lunchtime but heavy showers are still possible throughout the afternoon, with winds gusting to 34 miles an hour.

Temperatures will be around 12 - 11 degrees, feeling more like eight or nine degrees in the wind.

The rain should die out toward early evening leaving a cloudy night.

It will be rather cloudy on Thursday, with showers becoming heavy and possibly thundery during the afternoon. Drier and brighter later on Thursday, with fewer showers and some spells of sunshine.

