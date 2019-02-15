Welcome in Chinese New Year in Hastings with colourful event.

Priory Meadow shopping centre at Hastings will once again be holding a colourful event to welcome in the Chinese New Year on Sunday February 17.

This year we are celebrating the Year of the Pig.

Members of Hastings Chinese Association will once again be providing shoppers with plenty of spectacular entertainment on the day from 12pm.

The well established and popular event will include a traditional lion dance, chopstick challenges, the opportunity to learn how to write your name in Chinese, a martial arts performance and more.

The event will take place in the main mall in front of Marks and Spencers. For more information on events at Prior Meadow, visit their website www.priorymeadow.com.

