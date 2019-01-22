Westfield Christmas Lights 2018. SUS-180412-090904001

Westfield community raises thousands with spectacular Christmas lights display

The community of Westfield raised an incredible sum for St Michael’s Hospice with the village’s annual Christmas lights display.

The spectacular display of Christmas lights, which attracts thousands of visitors every year and has become a special outing for many local families during the festive season, raised £8,187.57 for the hospice.

