Westfield family and vet in dispute over bill

A mother has accused a veterinary surgery of holding her son’s cat ‘to ransom’.

Sarah Tough said Sussex Coast Vets was refusing to release the pet until her 27-year-old son, Tom Hide, who lives in Westfield, pays a £1,200 bill.

Tom Hide SUS-190404-131123001

Sarah said: “The cat was hit by a car in De La Warr Road in Bexhill last Friday (March 29) just before 8pm.

“It was taken to the Sussex Coast Vets in De La Warr Road.

“The cat had to have an X-ray done, which will cost £300.

“But the following day we were told the cat needed an operation due to suffering a broken jaw, which means the whole bill now comes to £1,200.

“My son hasn’t got that sort of money and offered to pay monthly instalments to the vets. But they wouldn’t accept that.

“My son has gone on benefits because he suffers from mental illness and the cat means so much to him. Most vets take a monthly payment.

“I phoned Sussex Coast Vets telling them we didn’t have the money upfront. Tom offered to pay the £300 as a lump sum.

“We’re not disputing the £300 for the X-ray. But they didn’t accept this as a down payment.

“Who has £1,200 to spare upfront? No one.

“Sussex Coast Vets have been adamant, saying they won’t let my son have his cat back unless he pays in full.

“They are holding my son’s cat to ransom.

“All my son wants is his cat back.”

Sarah added that the vets were thinking of possibly rehoming the black cat, which is a few months old.

Stephen Butterton, clinical director at Sussex Coast Vets, said: “Veterinary surgeons and nurses take a professional oath to act in the best interests of all animals that come into our care.

“I am proud to say that we have a wonderful team here at Sussex Coast Vets who do just that, often going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure pets get lifesaving treatment and relief from pain and suffering.

“While we sympathise with this owner’s situation, we are unable to comment on specific cases, but when funds are not available to treat a very sick or injured animal, an appropriate solution sometimes is to rehome that animal via a charity so that they can receive the care necessary to restore it to health.”

In other news:

Funeral of Bexhill war veteran, and last survivor of the Great Escape team.

Hastings conference looks at potential route of new seafront ‘mini-tram’.

’Criminal damage’ to medieval window at listed Westfield church.