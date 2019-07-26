What bird disrupted Hastings rail services?

From: Cynthia Reavell, Friars Bank, Guestling

“Rail line blocked after train hit a bird: The coastal railway line was blocked on Wednesday after a train hit a bird... No trains ran between Lewes and Brighton stations, which had a knock-on effect causing disruption to Eastbourne and Hastings services...” (Hastings & Rye Observer, July 12)

An extraordinary and baffling incident, the railway spokesman’s dry official report leaving your readers with too many unanswered questions: we deserve to be told what sort of bird – an ostrich or a wren, or what?

And exactly how did its demise cause so much mind-boggling disruption?

Do please tell us more!