Who would pay for free buses?

From: Barry M Jones, Bixley Lane, Beckley

The cost burden will not fall on children, pensioners or those on state benefits, but on those daft enough to work for a living, deprived of access to empty buses between 9-5! And why stop at ‘free’ bus services?

What about free trains and, in rural areas, free taxis to get to and from the nearest bus stop or station?

If Elizabeth’s real concern is ‘climate emergency’ then the solution is simple and immediate – stop breeding!

Britain’s population grows exponentially by one person every two minutes bringing an increase in naturally generated C02, methane and body heat which cannot be reduced, plus related controllable increases in industrial pollution (more houses, roads, factories, food, jobs and less countryside).

The choice is ours: fewer people for a sustainable planet or more taxpayers to fund free buses?