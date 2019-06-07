Why are county council owned buildings on The Ridge left derelict?

From: Ian Walton, Amberstone Close, Hastings

Yet another fire at the derelict nursing home on The Ridge, the fourth in a month.

Once again, scarce fire fighting resources are brought from across the county, leaving residents at greater risk elsewhere, while they battle to control what was probably a case of arson.

Since East Sussex County Council are the current owners, they will doubtless be forced to pay the demolition costs as the structure now appears to be in danger of collapse.

Perhaps they will add those to any eventual sale price so that taxpayers are not left to foot the bill.