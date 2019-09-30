Win VIP tickets to Hastings Oktoberfest

The Hastings Oktoberfest returns to St Mary in the Castle, on Hastings seafront, on Saturday October 5 from 2pm -9pm.

Alongside great German beer and bratwurst there will be authentic Bavarian music from DDFK Oompah Band and a closing set from local favourites The Rockitmen.

Fancy dress is very much encouraged.

People will be able to enjoy a range of eight different German draught beers, including special Oktoberfest brews. They also have a great range of German bottled beer and Jagermeister. If beer isn’t your thing they have a fully stocked standard bar.

The event is cash only. Under 18’s are allowed but must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Advance tickets are now sold out. There here will be limited tickets available on the door at 2pm at £9, or you can enter a competition for the chance to win VIP entry for two Simply email ‘Wunderbar’ to info@whitelabelbars.co.uk. The winner will be sleected at random and contacted on Wednesday October 2.

More information on the event go to www.hastingsoktoberfest.co.uk.

