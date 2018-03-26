Winchelsea’s first lady mayor ready to retire from the role

Cynthia Feast, the first ever lady mayor of Wincheslea, will complete her term in the role next week.

She will fulfil her final duty on Easter Monday, when she presides over the mayoring event in the Court Hall.

In a message to the residents of Winchelsea, she said: “I want to take this opportunity of publicly thanking everyone for their friendship and support throughout the year.

“It has been a great privilege for me not only to hold the office of mayor, but also to have become so much more involved with, and aware of, all the good things that go on in Winchelsea, thanks to the dedication and commitment of so many people.

“Richard and I have been grateful for all the invitations we have received to attend events in the town and I think we have managed to attend almost all of them.

“It would be quite impossible and wrong to try to pick out highlights; it has all been great fun.

“Away from the town, it has been an honour to keep Winchelsea’s flag flying at events in the other Cinque Ports and towns that are part of the Cinque Ports Confederation.

“We are looking forward to having a little more time for the garden, but will miss the excitement of office as well.

“John Rodley, my deputy for the past year, has been selected to hold the office of mayor next and I wish him every enjoyment of it, but again, my thanks to all of you.”

In March 2017, Cynthia became the first lady mayor in more than 700 years of mayor making in the town.

Winchelsea is the smallest town in England to still have its own mayor and corporation. It goes back to the time when King Edward I created the new town of Winchelsea on the hill after the original town and port was destroyed by a storm in 1287. Although Winchelsea Corporation ceased to have a local government role a century and a half ago, this historic body is custodian of the medieval monuments of the town.