Witnesses sought following two-car collision near Camber

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a head-on collision on Jury’s Gap Road between Camber, near Rye, and Lydd, Kent, which left three people seriously injured.

It happened just before 8pm on Friday (May 24) and involved a black Porsche Boxster cabriolet travelling east, and a white Skoda Yeti travelling west.

Police said a 36-year-old man driving the Porsche was flown by air ambulance to King’s College Hospital, London, with serious abdominal injuries.

A passenger in the Porsche, a 21-year-old woman of no fixed address, sustained serious injuries to her right ankle and was taken to the William Harvey Hospital, Ashford, Kent.

Also taken to the William Harvey Hospital was the Skoda driver, a 65-year-old man from Camber, who suffered serious pelvic injuries.

Police said the road was closed between Camber and Lydd for eight hours while the incident was being dealt with.

Police would like to thank any motorists whose journeys were disrupted for their patience and understanding.

Anyone who saw either vehicle being driven shortly before 8pm, who witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage or other relevant information, is asked to report details online or call Sussex Police on 101, quoting Operation Redhall.

Read more:

Several seriously injured in Camber collision.