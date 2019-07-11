Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after incident at Hastings flat

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with serious head injuries inside a Hastings flat this morning (Thursday, July 11).

Sussex Police officers responded to reports of a domestic incident within a property in St Helen’s Road at around 7am.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture: Stephen Wynn-Davies SUS-191107-153344001

A man in his 40s suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he remains in a stable condition, according to Sussex Police.

A 27-year-old woman from Hastings was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. She remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Alasdair Henry said: “We believe this is an isolated incident within a flat where the man and woman are known to each other. We are not looking for anyone else at this stage.

“We are appealing for anyone who heard or saw anything on Thursday morning to get in contact with us.

Emergency services at the scene in Hastings. Picture: Daniel Burton

“The investigation surrounding the circumstances continues.”

People can report information online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Burcott.