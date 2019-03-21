Woman banned from Hastings Wetherspoons following assault

Magistrates have made an order banning a woman in her forties from the John Logie Baird Wetherspoons pub in Hastings, after she assaulted another woman, according to a court document.

Tara Courtney, 47, of Elphinstone Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her, when she appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on March 7.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

The offence took place at Havelock Road, Hastings, on December 2. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement.

She was ordered to pay £150 in prosecution costs.

The court made an exclusion order banning her from Wetherspoons pub in Havelock Road.

