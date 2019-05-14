Woman falls from Bexhill bridge

A woman was taken to hospital after falling from a bridge in Bexhill, the ambulance service confirmed.

Paramedics were called to the bridge over King Offa Way shortly before 7.10pm on Monday (May 13).

The air ambulance was called to the scene. Photo: Dan Jessup

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said crews were responding to reports a person had fallen from a bridge.

The spokesman added: “Ambulance crews attended the scene and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service. “The female patient was treated at the scene before being taken to Conquest Hospital.”

