A woman was spotted in difficulty in a river this afternoon (Wednesday, May 9).

Several ambulances, firefighters and the police were sent to the scene in New Road, Rye.

A police spokesman said: “Shortly after 4.30pm a woman was seen by passers-by to be in difficulties in the River Rother near Monks Bretton bridge.

“Emergency services attended and with the help of members of the public she was pulled to safety shortly after 5.15pm, and will be receiving medical attention.”