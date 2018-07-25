Woman injured in Battle collision

A collision involving two cars caused major delays in Battle today (Wednesday, July 25).

One woman was taken to hospital following the accident.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in North Trade Road, Battle at approximately 11.45am today.

“Ambulance crews attended the scene and were joined at the scene for a short while by the air ambulance service.

“A woman, suffering from injuries including back pain, was assessed and treated at the scene and has since been taken to Conquest Hospital by road.”