Woman seriously injured in Ashburnham crash

Police are seeking witnesses after a woman suffered "potentially life-changing" injuries in a serious crash in Ashburnham this weekend.

Police say two cars were involved in the collision on the A271 Kitchenham Road at around 1.45pm on Saturday (January 13. The collision took place around 415 metres from the road's junction with Church Lane, police said.

According to police the collision involved a red BMW 116 being driven by a 49-year-old man from Sedlescombe, which was travelling east towards Battle . Police say it was in collision with a Subaru, which was being towed by a black Mercedes-Benz ML270.

Police say the Mercedes, driven by a 31-year-old man from Netherfield,was stationary at the time.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "A passenger in the Mercedes, a 25-year-old woman, from Netherfield, suffered serious, potentially life-changing leg injuries and was flown by the Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

"A 14-year-old girl in the BMW and two boys, aged three and five, in the Mercedes, were unhurt.

"The A271 was closed to traffic until 5.37pm."

Following a disturbance at the scene of the collision two local men, aged 29 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of assault, affray and criminal damage, police say.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them online or by phoning 101,quoting Operation Ludham.