Women helped by lifeguards as 30,000 visit Camber Sands

Approximately 30,000 people visited Camber Sands as the temperatures soared during the weekend, according to the RNLI.

As many visitors enjoyed their time in the sun, the RNLI lifeguards were busy administering first aid to women in the dunes who had suffered from heat-related conditions.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “Working with the mobile HM Coastguard unit and colleagues from the council’s Coastal Team, they were able to bring the women out of the dunes and transport one to a waiting ambulance.

“While on patrol on a jet-ski, one of the lifeguards then spotted two young girls who were swimming outside of the flagged area and had ventured out of their depth. One was able to climb on board the jet-ski but the other had to be assisted as she was too weak to do so. Both were returned safely to the shore and looked after until they had fully recovered.”