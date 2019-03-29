Woodland near Rye sells at auction after bidding war

Nearly 30 acres of woodland near Rye were sold at auction for £185,000 last Wednesday (March 20) after a bidding war.

The wood was among 134 lots in the auction held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers on Wednesday, March 20.

Milldown Wood in Horseshoe Lane, Beckley went under the gavel at Clive Emson’s Sussex and Surrey regional sale in Brighton.

It extends to 11.72 hectares (28.96 acres) and was offered jointly with Dyer & Hobbs.

Sam Kinloch, director and senior auction valuer, said: “We had very strong interest in this lot and highly competitive bidding, which demonstrates yet again that sales of land do exceptionally well at auction.

“We had considered the land could be suitable for a number of recreational uses, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable.”

The woodland is subject to a Forestry Dedication Deed which gives help managing the land and it has been well maintained over the years and offers good access for timber extraction.

