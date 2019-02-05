Work starts on four Hastings playgrounds

Work to update four playgrounds in Hastings has started, with the hope it should be completed by the end of next month.

The playgrounds scheduled to have the work are Waterside Close play space; Alexandra Park larger play space; Redmayne Drive play space; and Bexhill Road – Sophie’s play space.

The work is part of a large five year programme by Hastings Borough Council to refurbish the playgrounds within the town.

Some of the playgrounds will be resurfaced, deep cleaned, redecorated, or provided with new fence panels.

Others are having new equipment, some of it with funds raised by the local residents association.

Colin Fitzgerald, lead councillor for environmental services said: “We have consulted with residents on the larger projects. Resident associations have undertaking some fundraising so that we can make our money go that bit further, and provide great spaces for our children to play in.

“This is an essential programme of work, and our play spaces are a vital feature of our neighbourhoods. Without them some children would have nowhere to go for fresh air and exercise.”

Other playground are scheduled for refurbishment in the next few years.

The council has confirmed it will keep residents informed about the opening and closing of the ‘play spaces’ while the work is being carried out, with signage at the play space, on their website and through Facebook.

