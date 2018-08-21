Writers group at Litfest and new youth group formed

Hastings Writers Group has announced that it is ‘extremely proud’ to be represented at Hastings first ever LitFest on September 1.

A spokesperson for Hastings Writers Group (HWG) said: “This exciting event, dreamt up and organised by group members Sam Davey and Marcia Woolf, looks set to be a spectacular addition to the town’s calendar of cultural events. Hastings Writers Group will have a stall in Stade Hall. Copies of some of the wonderful books written by current members will be available to buy.”

The new Hastings Young Writers group for ages 11-17 years, of any ability, who have a passion for writing, begins in late September. Meetings at the White Rock Hotel, Hastings. For more information visit the HWG stall at LitFest, or email: enquiries@hastingsyoungwriters.co.uk