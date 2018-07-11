Young adult carers are in need of support as they face big challenges

The Young Adult Carers (YAC) group of unpaid carers aged between 16 and 25, from the Hastings and Rother area, are in training to tackle The Gauntlet Games in Brighton on Saturday July 14.

The 5k race, which includes plenty of obstacles, is a challenge the group is taking on to raise funds for Care for the Carers, the East Sussex charity for unpaid carers, which runs its group.

“I’m doing The Gauntlet to help the next generation of Young Adult Carers - so they get the support they need,” says Jordan Fuller, pictured here with other members of the group taking on the challenge.

“In light of recent announcements of heavy council cuts to carers funding across the county, fundraising like this is vital.

“This group is so important to me, I know it costs money to run, I want to raise what I can to help.”

There are and estimated 375,000 YACs in the UK, with approximately 3,000 across East Sussex including 733 in Hastings; 788 across Wealden, and 566 in Rother. On average YACs save the UK economy £5.5 billion per year.

YACs know how it feels to be responsible for somebody else’s care. They know how exhausting it can be, how much it can impact on other areas of life and how sometimes people don’t understand their situation.

The YAC group provides a valuable chance for the young people to spend time together, hang out and have fun, relax and be supported in their caring roles.

Rachel Hesterbanks, Young Adult Carers Project Lead at Care for the Carers, said: “Providing these Young Adult Carers with the opportunity to have a break from the insurmountable responsibilities they face on a daily basis, is priceless to them, but comes at a cost.

“They want to be able to do something that helps contribute to that cost and this way we get to do it while having fun.

If you’d like to help the YACs reach their fundraising goal to help other unpaid carers like themselves in East Sussex, you can sponsor the group here: www.cftc.org.uk/fundraisers/yacgauntlet

Care for the Carers is an independent charity supporting unpaid carers across the county. The charity provides free practical and emotional advice and counselling, support groups and training. www.cftc.org.uk.