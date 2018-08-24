Your Bank Holiday weather across Sussex

The Bank Holiday weekend is set to be a mixture of sunshine and showers across West and East Sussex.

Today, after some sunshine, cloud is forecast, bringing with it a chance of rain, possibly heavy and with some thunder, during tonight.

However, the Met Office says that tomorrow (Saturday August 25) is due to see the best of the holiday weekend weather.

West and East Sussex should see sunshine for most of the day, although cloud is due to build up in the afternoon.

Temperatures are set to be chillier than recently, down to 18 or 19degC, with a slight breeze, dropping to 11 or 12degC overnight.

The forecast for Sunday is currently mostly cloudy with heavy rain coming in during the afternoon, plus gusting winds up to 35mph.

The rain is due to clear overnight leaving a mostly cloudy Bank Holiday Monday, but with some sunny intervals.

It’s set to reamin breezy, with temperatures likely to be around 18degC.

The rest of the week is due to be a mixture of cloud with some sunny intervals.