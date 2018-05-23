Your Bank Holiday weather for Sussex

Sussex is set for another sunny and hot Bank Holiday weekend - but occasional thunderstorms could cause a few problems.

The Met Office says that there may be a light shower today but more rain is expected tomorrow (Thursday May 24) with temperatures dropping to the mid teens.

Friday is set to be mainly cloudy but the northerly wind is due to switch round to the east, bringing in warmer air.

The forecast for Saturday to Monday is plenty of sunshine and while the Met Office is saying temperatures could reach 25degC, other sources are saying it could be a few degrees higher!

The wind will pick up with gusts of around 30mph.

A summary from the Met Office for those three days by the Met Office is: “Very warm, humid and generally sunny Saturday and Sunday, with a risk of further isolated thunderstorms.”

The longer range forecast is: “Into the beginning of June confidence is low, but it will most likely remain overall drier and warmer than average.”

And even further ahead, the Met Office says: “Temperatures will probably be near or slightly above normal, but there is continued potential for further very warm spells.”