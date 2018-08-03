After Brexit, it’ll be much harder to travel abroad

From: Elizabeth Hart, Hastings Road, Battle

Mrs May has decided not to include services in our deal with Europe. How might this affect our holidays in future years?

1. Phone calls and texts will become expensive?

2. Roaming charges will greatly increase?

3. No free WiFi?

4. Expensive Bank Card withdrawals from cash tills every time they are used?

5. No access to medical services as E111 Blue Card will not be recognised?

Of course there will be no freedom of movement so visas will be needed for each country visited.

All that extra cost! All that extra planning!

No spontaneous travel?

Goodbye 21st Century. Hello “The Good Old Days”!