At least our teachers understand the significance of past war and future peace

From: Cynthia Reavell, Friars Bank, Guestling

Like George Moles (Opinion, 23/11), I too was disappointed by British Legion vice-president Richard Stevens’ sour and gratuitous comment in the previous week’s Observer: “Unrealistic pacifist utterings will never protect our freedoms when threatened”.

So I was much heartened to read the head of Rye Primary School’s message in the Rye Observer (16/11): “Quite rightly we all want to strive for world peace and [those who work with children] have an important part to play in educating them to strive for peace and harmony”.

Incidentally, Quakers – probably best-known for their ongoing work to promote peace – are today somewhat less uncompromising than George Moles in their views.

They do recognise that if someone feels that the evil their country is fighting is greater than the evil of war itself, then they respect and accept that person’s decision.