Battle Health Pathway benefits all, not just a few

From: Deborah Winchester, Saxonwood Road, Battle

It is so disappointing to see Battle Town Council endorsing another project which will benefit the elite few rather than the many. Another football pitch on the Recreation Ground?

Whilst I am totally in favour of encouraging more activity in sport, the reality is that this facility will be used only several times a week by a few children lucky enough to be part of a football club.

Those players will be able-bodied and generally from financially stable families, who have the wherewithal to kit their children out in the required uniform and transport them to the games.

Conversely, the Battle Health Pathway remains under-funded and a distant dream at this stage.

Yet a suitable path around the Recreation Ground would be used by wheelchair users, the elderly, young cyclists in training, the adults and children in need of a safe place to run and almost EVERY pocket of this diverse community. It would be a facility that would appeal to the WHOLE population and would benefit every member of this town, unlike another football pitch. Another case of excessive money granted to the football arena or a gross lack of support for the wider community and the individual, specific needs that encompasses? I find the lack of a cohesive and all-inclusive approach to the use of our valuable Recreation Ground very disturbing. Who is making these decisions?