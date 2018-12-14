Battle Station funding bid is strong

From: Bev Marks, Chairman BLAP Group, Dukes Hill, Battle

I was delighted to read in the Battle Observer (December 7) the story about Access for All (AfA) and how Battle Station is one of 22 stations in the Southeastern area to be put forward for funding to the Department for Transport (DfT).

The case for Battle Station to be one of the stations funded out of an amazing 107 initial bids – many with far higher footfall – has been a Battle Local Action Planning Group (BLAP) project for a number of years.

We bid back in 2013/2015 period and that time Battle came 11th in the DfT list, just one short of being funded...

This time when the call was put out we were ready with a strong case for Battle Station to again be included in Southeastern’s list, citing all the knowledge we had gained last time and more since; not least that Battle station has had increasing footfall year-on-year since the last bid.

We also know how difficult many users find the over platform bridge, especially carrying luggage, push chairs and bikes, let alone for less able people.

I would like to think that this time our bid will be seen as particularity strong by the DfT due to the support we have from Huw Merriman MP, ESCC Highways, Rother District Council, Battle Town Council and Possability People – the Sussex charity who work with disabled people, older people and young people, or anyone with an impairment or long term health condition.

We have to thank them all for helping us jump over the first hurdle. Projects like this really need long term and continued local support to provide background understanding and detail to funders and planners who may not be so aware of the importance of our projects to the local community. BLAP members are playing a key role in a number of local projects, such as project managing for the Battle Health Pathway (BHP) – (in close collaboration with Battle Town Council); this BLAP sub-group is now very actively working on fund raising for the BHP to go ahead to the next stage.

I would be delighted to hear from local residents who want to spend a few hours supporting our activities in any way they wish.