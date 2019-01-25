Does Hastings Borough Council know that there is no income from solar energy any more?

From: Chris Monk, Middle Road, Hastings

Reference the solar panel farm at Fairlight: Has no-one told the council that the ‘feed in tariff’ ceases from the last day of January 2019 (www.ofgem.gov.uk) for all new applicants – both domestic and commercial?

Only those accounts up and running by that date will be able to derive income, otherwise all solar energy can only be used against demand (and that for five years only).

For example, for a domestic account you can only offset against your own usage, but will receive no income, everything generated over and above your own needs will be lost.

What needs does Fairlight park have that requires the use of all that electricity?

Just thought I would ask…