I can’t park my motorhome in Rye when I visit

From: Heather Walker, Chestnut Road, St Ives

As a visitor to Rye, may I respond to the letter from Ian Maclean?

We visited Rye this week in our small, self-contained motorhome but found it almost impossible to park.

Our day in the town spending and sight-seeing was only possible thanks to a car wash site and a payment of £6.

We live in an ancient market town ourselves and appreciate very well the difficulties of parking and access. We do not want to inconvenience anyone.

If Rye wants to welcome all tourists, perhaps a little thought could be given to where slightly larger vehicles like ours might be legally parked?