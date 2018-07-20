I’m ashamed of how we treated Donald Trump - we should be more like the French

From: J.S.R. Bridges, Whatlington Road, Battle

I wonder whether I may be allowed to try to put President Trump’s visit to Great Britain into perspective.

President Trump is the democratically elected leader of the world’s largest democracy, a nation which was originally founded by people who came from England.

The United States is our foremost, most steadfast and reliable ally.

The US will continue to be an important ally in the years to come and one which it surely makes sense for us to treat with respect.

When the head of state of one of our most important allies visits our country one would have thought it good manners to show some respect, to gather in numbers with placards and to fly a rather silly balloon over London is surely juvenile.

It is a sad fact that those on the left of politics seem to be in general intolerant and disrespectful of anyone who does not agree with their views.

I am ashamed of the protests against President Trump’s visit and feel that we as a nation should show some respect for the democratically elected leader of the free world, whether one agrees with all aspects of his policy or not.

The way in which the French handled President Trumps visit serves as an example of how to manage such things.