I’m very impressed with Battle’s festive display

From: Anne Auger, Tollgates, Battle

I feel that I ought to write in support of Battle Christmas lights which I do not think are any less attractive than usual and quite honestly are only switched on when most of the shops and businesses in the High Street are closed.

They are perhaps an expensive but all be it an attractive luxury.

This year I have been particularly impressed with the beautiful and clever knitted decorations displayed around the town. Something different and original, well done to whoever organised these. In conclusion visit Battle during the day to see these innovative creations and the shops and businesses might benefit as well.