I’m with Donald Tusk

From: Terence W. Hart, Hastings Road, Battle,

I find myself in total agreement with the sincere emotions of frustration and disgust recently expressed by Donald Tusk in his ‘Place in Hell’ comments concerning the architects of both the Brexit fiasco and the ensuing disaster for us all.

True, he could perhaps have used a more diplomatic phraseology, but surely that would have lessened the impact.

Two profoundly appropriate adages come to mind: “If the cap fits, then wear it”, and “The truth hurts, (doesn’t it?).”