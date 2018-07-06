It’s outrageous they close our road for so long just to build a roundabout

From: David Foster, Henley Down Farm, Catsfield

I am amazed that “our” contractors tell me that our public highway, Watermill Lane, will be closed for NINE WEEKS while they fiddle about building a roundabout.

We are paying them, do we not have a say in the way they act? The roundabout is not even on the existing road so why close it for NINE weeks.

There is surely no need to close the road for such a length of time. It is the height of the summer and the road is used by many tourists as well as locals, who will compensate the losers?

We did expect some disruption but NINE WEEKS of closure is outrageous. Surely they can do better, I suggest nine days!

Who is controlling it?