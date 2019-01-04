Let’s petition to stop horses going to Camber car park

From: David Greenfields, Lydd Road, Camber

As a long term resident of Camber I would love to get a petition to present to Rother District Council to enable a by-law banning horses from the Camber Central car park as the inconsideration of horse owners means that after a nice sunny warm day, the car park is inundated with horse manure that the owners fail to pick up.

I can understand that the rider would not want to get off the animal but in the car park what is stopping them clearing up after their mounts? Walking through the car park this evening I was disgusted to have to admit to a visitor that I was a resident.

I have to wonder what the horse owners’ stables and paddock look like.