Letter: Clean up after your dog’s mess

I am a dog lover, had dogs all my life and like to think I am a responsible owner respectful of other people, places and my neighbours.

However, my front garden is right on the edge of our lane, no footpaths. So I go out to do a bit of gardening and after a while it’s time to go in for a tea break and guess what? Yep! Trod in dog poo and walked it into the house. So not only have I got to clean my shoes but the floor where I have just walked.

On my return to my front garden I discover three lots of poo. Now most of my neighbours have dogs and all of them walk in the woods just up the way from me and all have to walk past my house. So it can only be one or several of my neighbours.

Really? And yet we are all so friendly and social. But also, only the other day on going outside, I noticed a very big poo in the middle of the road. However, the very next moment, my wife arrives home and yes, you’ve guessed it, she drives right over it and then brings it onto our drive.

Now my neighbours venture up the lane to the public footpath into the woods, where horses, children, fitness runners, people from all walks of life and of course, the dog walkers go. But the footpath is more commonly known as ‘poo alley’, why? Well for a start don’t take your eye off the centre of the path for one second (the safest bit) because it’s everywhere.

Walking this path is like playing hopscotch. So why don’t the owners pick it up? Well, I would guess that not one of them owns a poo bag between them, whereas I have bags in every trouser and coat pocket imaginable.

So now I have put a proper polite notice up on my front garden fence. Now I should add at this point, it’s not just my front garden, I have noticed dog poo in the front of other neighbours’ front gardens but they just don’t realise it.

Now I would think that your readers can probably relate. Other than spitting, dog poo in public places is the most disgusting thing to have to tolerate, so if this is you, show some respect and do the right thing. Bag that poo!

Lesley Wood

Netherfield Road, Battle