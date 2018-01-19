Letter: Is this where our fares are going?

Tony O’Neill

Magdalen Road, Bexhill

If anyone is wondering where their increased season ticket price will be spent by Govia, I may have an answer.

At Bexhill station this week, early morning passengers were confronted by three, yes three, ticket enforcers at the ticket barrier. Furthermore, “revenue protectors” have been installed at Hampden Park for the first time.

Bravo to Southern for introducing more intimidation to travellers on a strike day. Amazing PR coup!

Apart from having to prove that you are travelling legally at both stations, passengers also have to demonstrate their honesty to the on board conductor.

Three ticket checks on a 20 minute journey.

I pay almost £1,000 per year for the privilege of being a suspected criminal on a daily basis. If only I had learned to drive.