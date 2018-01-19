Letter: UK leaders take the easy way out

Derek Stocker

Duke Street, Bexhill

Reading with interest the article in Hastings Observer of January 8, 2018 that our intrepid Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne, has suggested that council tax should be raised to a “maximum” to protect the jobs of 480 officer and staff posts.

I am sure we are all in agreement that we need our police officers, possibly now more than ever but would it not be more of an acceptable arrangement for all the local people that Katy Bourne represents, that instead of raising already controversial council tax levels, to use her influence on Amber Rudd to utilise some of the money being misused as so called “Foreign Aid”.

The UK tax payer has already had ample proof that government/s have been profligate for many years with the money we give as overseas aid and the list of recipients and schemes and pantomime outfits that have benefitted, while the people that gave the money initially are getting the wrong end of a very unpleasant stick, that is not going to improve anytime soon.

It’s amazing that anything to do with money and the UK leaders always take the easy way out instead of looking at the bigger picture and actually doing the right thing in looking after the people that actually gave that money.