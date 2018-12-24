Local issues are too political now in Rother

From: Cllr. Ian Jenkins, St. Mary’s Close, Brede

I feel that I should respond to both the letters of Ethan Ducat and Rachel Hills that appeared in recent editions of The Observer.

It was reassuring to me that Ethan Ducat looked above and beyond the recent article regarding my becoming an Independent member on Rother District Council.

I, also, was dismayed to see, as Rachel Hills was, the Conservatives using Stuart Earl’s name to promote their election campaign.

I sincerely hope that residents of Bexhill and, possibly other areas as well, will come to realise how political local issues have become.

Voting for an Independent candidate will support ethical values, as well as allowing your voice to be heard.

Wishing everyone both a happy Christmas and New Year.