From: K Usher, Caldbec Hill, Battle

I would like to thank the wonderful “knitters & crafters” (if that is the correct term), of Battle for their amazing work!

Not only did they do the town proud in October for the Festival, they were pretty much the only show in town for Remembrance and now, they excel again with our Christmas décor.

It is uplifting and brings a smile to many residents and visitors alike and I wanted to send a message to them, that their hard work is appreciated.