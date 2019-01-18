Meals on Wheels depends on a subsidy from East Sussex Council - it would be cruel to cut it.

From: Cllr Sue Prochak, George Close, Robertsbridge

From your paper, I learnt with extreme dismay that the Conservatives on East Sussex County Council plan to remove the subsidy for Meals on Wheels.

Not only are there isolated and vulnerable residents, especially in rural Rother, who depend on the delivery of an affordable hot meal, but there are organisations like Age Uk here in Robertsbridge which benefit from subsidised lunches.

Every week a group of dedicated volunteers set up everything for this Robertsbridge lunch club, which for many is the only social get together they have.

The company providing the lunch is subsidised by the County Council.

Should this subsidy be removed, this valued lunch club will close as those who attend will not be able to afford any increased cost.

I understand only too well how this Conservative Government have hit Local Authorities hard, but surely this particular cut hasn’t been thought through in terms of its very unfortunate and unkind consequences hitting particularly the frail, the elderly and the vulnerable.