Memorable night at Battle Choral Society’s concert

From: Ivor Pattenden, Pear Tree Lane, Little Common

Those who braved the ravages of storm Deirdre and attended Battle Choral Society’s Concert of Carols and Christmas Music at St Mary’s Church Battle were rewarded with an outstanding evening of first class professional entertainment far exceeding their amateur status.

The venue’s ambiance and acoustics and festive decorations enhanced a most memorable occasion culminated by a haunting rendition of ‘O Holy Night’.

The performance consisted of carols old and new, some of which required audience participation, punctuated with readings and two performances on the piano by our new concert pianist, Cameron Milne, whose virtuosity is bound to take him far and wide.

Congratulations are deservedly proffered to the choir, the accompanist on both organ and piano, Nigel Howard, but mostly to the musical director John Langridge.

John is responsible for the weekly rehearsals, program planning, and is the very heart of the choir and its performances, and I eagerly await the forthcoming concerts of Handel’s Messiah in April followed by Bach’s St Matthew’s Passion in October, both in their regained home of St Mary the Virgin in Battle.