MP should look again to reduce the A21 speed limit on the run in to Hastings

From: Andy Knight, Westfield Lane, St Leonards

A letter to Amber Rudd MP:

We had some correspondence a couple of years ago when I failed to convince you and the Department of Transport that the last few miles of the southern end of the A21 should be restricted to 40 miles an hour. My main reasons for this were:

• The presence of Claremont School.

• The number of reported accidents between the junction of the A21/A21 and the turnoff to Sedlescombe by Blackbrooks Garden Centre

• The number of unreported minor accidents evidenced by the car parts lying in the road.

• The number of changes in speed over a 2-3 mile stretch from unrestricted to 50 to unrestricted to 50 to 40 is not good use of traffic signs, let alone the management of car speed when approaching a built-up area.

Given the prompt and not before time implementation of a 50mph on the A149, a road with which I am familiar, can I ask you again to press for a 40mph speed restriction (given the location of the school) to be applied to the Hastings end of the A21 before another fatality this summer when the traffic inevitably increases.

Thank you for your time when I know you are extremely busy.