No wonder Remain campaign lost

From: Barry M Jones, Bixley Lane, Beckley

Further to R S Clymo’s comments on a ‘no deal’ second Brexit referendum (20/7/18). I suggest everyone (especially the EU Commission) reads the Art. 2 preamble to the Lisbon Treaty which clearly sets out to “uphold... mutual respect among peoples... free and fair trade...”, yet this ambition is absent in the Commission’s intransigent ‘negotiation’ under Art.50.

The EU alone demands a ‘hard’ Irish border; WTO rules don’t. If no mutually beneficial ‘agreement’ is reached under Art.50, both the EU and UK would by default perform and trade under International conventions and WTO rules, as do 160+ other countries. Indeed, the growing 57 per cent majority of UK export trade is already conducted ‘under WTO rules’.

Absolutely nothing to fear there then!

I inadvertently said a 54 per cent referendum result instead of 52 per cent – sorry! Never-the-less, bitterly defeated remoaners are demanding a second referendum because they are “now better informed”.

Now better informed?

Are they finally admitting their bizarre campaign, with its orchestrated, nauseous repetition of Project Fear propaganda was ill-informed though lack of basic homework?

No wonder they lost!