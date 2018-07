From: Andrew Backhouse, Wartling Close, St Leonards

Who are the ‘brain surgeons’ at East Sussex County Council who decided to reduce the roadside grass cutting to twice a year?

Unless regularly cut, it becomes long and in the summer months, DRY! A fire hazard waiting to happen.

Add the fact that, if the court reports are to be believed, there is a major outbreak of people carelessly throwing cigarette ends away.

Dry grass + lit cigarette = FIRE!