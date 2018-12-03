People decisively voted to leave the European Union

From: Barry M Jones, Bixley Lane, Beckley

Yes, Michael Hodge (23/11/18), continued membership of the benign EEC-6 ‘Common Market’ that Ted Heath took us into (later admitting lying to Parliament about its political goals) was settled at the 1975 referendum, subject to Wilson’s ‘renegotiations’ – which never happened! Politicians, eh?

Had the remainers lost, would they have so vehemently demanded an immediate re-run?

However, the “nothing would be allowed to happen contrary to Britain’s interests” EEC was transformed radically into the quite different subservient membership of a full blown political European Union (1993) over which Britain’s un-listening pro-EU political elite had refused a Maastrict referendum on joining, and for 25 festering years of discontent, one on leaving until 2014 when UKIP secured, under PR, 24 MEPs to every whimpering pro-EU Lib-Dem MEP.

The people decisively voted to leave in 2014 and again, officially, in 2016 – a decision, overwhelmingly reaffirmed and ‘settled’ by Parliament at the last general election... so no more general elections then?