Please rally around to support our local animal sanctuary

From: Gill Freeman, Netherfield Road, Battle

I was very sorry to read your recent article advising that the Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary Open Day, to be held in August, has to be cancelled due to the closure of Watermill Lane, while the roadworks are being carried out.

This is because there is no alternative suitable access.

This will a terrible loss to her, as this annual event is an essential fund raiser. It usually raises around £12,000, which is vital for the running of the animal sanctuary.

The sanctuary is funded entirely by fundraising and donations and is a lifesaver for the many animals that are rescued in Bexhill and the surrounding area.

It is not known at this stage whether Barby Keel will receive any compensation.

Barby and her volunteers work so hard to look after the animals in their care and I would like to appeal to the public to help. It would be a lovely gesture if all you animal lovers out there donated some money to help support her in this matter. If everyone in the area donated just £1 it would help her recover this loss.