From: John Gately, Harold Terrace, Battle

I am really pleased and impressed that Barry M Jones did his homework and came to the conclusion that the official Government campaign booklet “made clear exactly what Brexit meant”.

I would be even more pleased and impressed if he could explain to the rest of us who are a bit dimmer than him “exactly what Brexit meant” because it is apparent that even the Conservative Party who inaugurated this whole shambles haven’t got a clue.